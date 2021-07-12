Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 487,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWI opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

