Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,400 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Home Bancorp worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.74 on Monday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

