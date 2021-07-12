RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $96,185,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after acquiring an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 116,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,567.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 101,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $151.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

