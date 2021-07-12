Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,636,203.90 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 185,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $4,636,203.90. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:RPTX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.