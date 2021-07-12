Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $205.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.26 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

