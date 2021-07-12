Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canopy Growth Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

