Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Johnson Controls International plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

JCI stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.31. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $132,333,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

