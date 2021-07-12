Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 314,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.