Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alstom (ALSMY)

7/12/2021 – Alstom was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2021 – Alstom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

7/8/2021 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/7/2021 – Alstom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Alstom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2021 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/18/2021 – Alstom was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2021 – Alstom is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Alstom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

5/17/2021 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/17/2021 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

5/14/2021 – Alstom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/13/2021 – Alstom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

