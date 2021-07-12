Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kering (PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS: PPRUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2021 – Kering had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/23/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

6/10/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

6/9/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

5/27/2021 – Kering had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kering SA has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $92.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Kering SA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.11%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.