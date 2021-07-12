Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Toro (TTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Toro (NYSE: TTC):

7/10/2021 – The Toro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – The Toro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2021 – The Toro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – The Toro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – The Toro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

6/8/2021 – The Toro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – The Toro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $112.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

