Resolute Partners Group Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 370.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $215,139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $131,359,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,951,769 shares of company stock valued at $182,417,440. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

