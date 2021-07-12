Reviewing Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -67.71% -47.19% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virgin Galactic and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 1 8 5 0 2.29 Astra Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus target price of $37.92, indicating a potential downside of 22.92%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Astra Space.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Astra Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $240,000.00 49,346.17 -$644.89 million ($1.25) -39.36 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

