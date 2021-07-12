Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $998.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

