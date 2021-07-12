Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $652.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

