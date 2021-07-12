Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,068 ($79.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,105.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

