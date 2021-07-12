Rise Market Capitalization Hits $1.56 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Rise has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $11,436.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rise has traded 208.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 181,222,563 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

