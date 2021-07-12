& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 26,315 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,403 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $3,256,410.57.

On Thursday, July 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $8,518,437.69.

On Friday, June 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05.

On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $111.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 232.79, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.