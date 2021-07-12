Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $329.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 58.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

