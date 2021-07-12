Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.24.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

