ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00228076 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.