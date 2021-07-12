Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSREF remained flat at $$90.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

