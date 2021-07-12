RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post $50.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.15 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $44.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $206.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $219.63 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,361. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

