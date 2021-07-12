Russell Scott Klein Sells 10,300 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $423,410.13.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,476 shares.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.