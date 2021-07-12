Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after acquiring an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ryder System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $52,324,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

