Ryo Currency One Day Volume Reaches $874.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $940,177.52 and approximately $874.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,021.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.58 or 0.06131041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.17 or 0.01451070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00403891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00144071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.09 or 0.00624097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00418401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00324686 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,060,979 coins and its circulating supply is 30,943,667 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

