Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Safety Insurance Group worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,156,000. SRB Corp lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,674,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,466,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $76.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.20.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

