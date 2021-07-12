Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

