Samlyn Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21,945.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,808 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $18.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,529.12. 20,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,645. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,386.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,545.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

