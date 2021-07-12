Samlyn Capital LLC Buys Shares of 361,860 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 361,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,520,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $908,783,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.82. 17,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.