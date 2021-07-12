Samlyn Capital LLC Has $77.50 Million Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $77,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock worth $413,250,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.25. 21,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.54.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.