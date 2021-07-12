Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.37.

SQ traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.43. 137,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,996,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.33. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.14 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 341.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,985 shares of company stock valued at $245,745,401. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

