Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 654,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,352 shares of company stock valued at $19,168,812. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. 57,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,415. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 435.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

