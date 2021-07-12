Samlyn Capital LLC Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250,036 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.81% of W. R. Berkley worth $107,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

