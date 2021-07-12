SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €132.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €133.33 ($156.86).

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SAP stock traded up €1.54 ($1.81) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €124.72 ($146.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

