Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.97.

Shares of SAR opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

