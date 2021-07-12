Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $21,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

SAIC opened at $88.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.14. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

