Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Down to $20.28

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $19.75. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.