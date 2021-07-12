Scotiabank Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

Shares of MTY traded up C$4.59 on Monday, hitting C$68.11. 246,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,112. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.32. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$25.88 and a one year high of C$68.70.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

