SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 57.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,760 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,229. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.87.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,141 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

