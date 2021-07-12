Seigniorage Shares Hits Market Capitalization of $360,654.29 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $360,654.29 and approximately $77,377.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00113421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00159426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,105.99 or 1.00101082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00959396 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.