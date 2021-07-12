Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post sales of $10.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $9.65 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $52.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 288,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,628. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

