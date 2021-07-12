Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.