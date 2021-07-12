SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $809,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of AFRM opened at $67.25 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.21.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

