SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of CalAmp worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $433.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

