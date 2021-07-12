SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $555,000 Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $35.00.

Separately, started coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

