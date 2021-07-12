SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $560,000 Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

