Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $169.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

