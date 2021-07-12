Shield Protocol Price Reaches $4.72 on Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $398,677.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00014347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00112534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00159015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.85 or 1.00189533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.80 or 0.00960156 BTC.

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

