ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) Director Laura Francis Sells 1,500 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,020. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

